Mike Vrabel shares Patriots’ stance on AJ Brown’s status ahead of 2026 NFL season

AJ Brown getting traded to the New England Patriots was a big story in the offseason, but head coach Mike Vrabel is ecstatic to work with the wideout.

AJ Brown is the new shiny toy in the New England Patriots offense. As training camps begin, head coach Mike Vrabel is positive of what the wideout will bring to the team in the 2026 NFL season.

However, much has been said about Brown’s knee issues in the past, but the Patriots aren’t too concerned on those issues. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported that Vrabel is not worried a lot.

“I think a lot of things get fabricated, and people tell stories. We’re very confident in where he’s at physically. He’s done every single thing. Will he do every single thing? Nope… But I think he’s gotten off to a really good start, both mentally and physically, and acclimating himself to his team,” Vrabel said.

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AJ Brown has been reliable

AJ Brown is still a very reliable receiver despite the knee concerns. In fact, Brown has missed just 12 games in his 7-year career. Brown has played in 105 out of a possible 117 regular-season games.

2019 (Tennessee Titans): 0 games missed (played 16)

0 games missed (played 16) 2020 (Tennessee Titans): 2 games missed (played 14)

2 games missed (played 14) 2021 (Tennessee Titans): 4 games missed (played 13)

4 games missed (played 13) 2022 (Philadelphia Eagles): 0 games missed (played 17)

0 games missed (played 17) 2023 (Philadelphia Eagles): 0 games missed (played 17)

0 games missed (played 17) 2024 (Philadelphia Eagles): 4 games missed (played 13)

4 games missed (played 13) 2025 (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 games missed (played 15)

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AJ Brown is the best weapon on the Patriots

If it were not by Brown, the Patriots would have some serious issues on their wide receiver room. The Patriots also brought in Romeo Doubs in the offseason, but for the team to remain as one of the best NFL offenses, it needs an elite weapon. These are the WRs on the Pats right now: