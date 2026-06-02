Patriots HC Mike Vrabel believes A.J. Brown’s arrival could help deliver more wins

A.J. Brown made his presentation with the New England Patriots, and Mike Vrabel is excited about the team remaining a contender in the next NFL season.

The New England Patriots managed to turn their losing record in 2024 into a Super Bowl appearance in the most recent season. Mike Vrabel was able to bring in A.J. Brown with the future in mind, and he knows the wide receiver could be the key to keeping this franchise in winning mode.

“We have to win… That’s our job, and responsibility, and expectation in the National Football League. It’s not to go 4-13 two years in a row, if that’s what you mean,” the head coach said when asked whether trading a first-round pick for Brown is a win-now move.

The departure of Stefon Diggs in this latest offseason was quickly offset by an elite player like Brown. Mike Vrabel is reuniting with the wide receiver after working together with the Tennessee Titans, and now they will aim to take New England back to the top of the NFL once again.

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The excitement of Brown

Finally, A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots, and the wide receiver’s long-held desire finally came true. During his presentation, the now former Philadelphia Eagles player felt like he was almost in heaven: “I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it.”

"I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it."



A.J. Brown on being a New England Patriot. pic.twitter.com/6Pjgm4WvEb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2026

The new receiving corps of New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have dramatically revamped their offense for the upcoming season, turning their passing game into a certified powerhouse. Following a blockbuster trade, superstar A.J. Brown arrives as the undeniable alpha and true No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye.

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Flanking him on the outside is the newly signed Romeo Doubs, who brings reliable route-running and excellent intermediate threat potential, while veteran Mack Hollins provides invaluable size, blocking, and deep-ball capabilities to anchor the depth chart.

This dynamic trio completely reshapes the Patriots’ aerial attack, transforming a previous roster weakness into one of the most formidable receiving corps in the league.

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New England’s dream of another Super Bowl

New England Patriots season kicks off in spectacular fashion with a Week 1 matchup on Wednesday, September 9, as they travel to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in a hostile Lumen Field environment.

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The team then returns to Foxborough for their Week 2 home opener against the always-physical Pittsburgh Steelers, a clash that will test New England’s line blocking and tactical composure. Finally, Week 3 sends the Patriots back on the road to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Florida heat, wrapping up a grueling opening trio of games that will firmly establish the team’s identity and baseline for the rest of the year.