Jalen Hurts breaks silence after Eagles’ tough night vs Jordan Love’s Packers

Jalen Hurts highlighted one of the key takeaways from the difficult game the Philadelphia Eagles had against Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers, a compliment rarely offered by quarterbacks after a challenging matchup.

By Richard Tovar

Jalen Hurts warms up against the Packers on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay.
Jalen Hurts did not shy away from admitting that the Green Bay Packers were a tough opponent during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ road victory. For Hurts, the Jordan Love-led team boasts a very good defense that never backed down throughout the game.

Following the matchup, Hurts admitted that the Packers’ defense was the toughest his team had faced all year, as shared by John Clark of NBC Sports on X. The Packers’ defensive line allowed only 10 points, but the Eagles’ defense also played well, giving up just 7 points.

