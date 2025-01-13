Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes something clear after big win vs Packers in NFL Playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles proved why they are serious contenders in this year’s NFL Playoffs, decisively dispatching a tough opponent in the Green Bay Packers. Saquon Barkley, one of the team’s standout stars as they make another Super Bowl run, made it clear what truly matters in these critical moments.

There was much talk throughout the season about the records the RB could potentially break since his arrival in Philadelphia. In the last game against the New York Giants, he could have been crowned as the player with the most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history, but the head coach decided to rest him.

Despite this curious situation, which sparked much debate, Saquon Barkley was always very clear about it and reaffirmed his stance to the media after the game against the Packers: “Stats don’t matter. The only stat that matters is the win,” the former Giants RB said.

“Whether we throw for 400 yards, rush for 400 yards or win 3-0, I don’t give a (expletive), to be honest. I just want to win,” he also added. During the game against Green Bay, Barkley rushed for 119 yards, but was unable to score for his team.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against Xavier McKinney #29 of the Green Bay Packers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When asked by the press if it was tempting to get into the end zone with a touchdown, the running back responded firmly: “It wasn’t tempting. Situational football. A first down you win the game? Get the first down and sit down.”

Barkley’s teammates wanted him to score for the Eagles

The stage was set at the end of the game for Saquon Barkley to finally break his streak and score as one of the players who would secure a touchdown.

Unfortunately for him, this did not happen, but far from being upset about the situation, the running back once again stated in press remarks that the collective achievement will always be more important than the individual one.

“They told me I should’ve taken a little bit more, but at the end of the day the most important thing in the playoffs is winning and advancing,” Barkley said on Fox after the game.

“The most important thing is winning games,” Barkley finally concluded. “The stat line don’t matter. The only stat that matters is getting Ws.”

Eagles could lose a key player for the remainder of the Playoffs

Although the Eagles’ locker room was filled with joy after their important home victory against the Green Bay Packers, the downside of the day came with the injury of a key player on Nick Sirianni‘s defense.

During the game, and in one of his attempts to defend against Jordan Love, linebacker Nakobe Dean sadly injured his knee and had to leave the field. According to journalist Ian Rapoport, the injury could be serious and may keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs.

“Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, who was carted off during last night’s playoff win, is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that would knock him for the playoffs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI this morning to deliver the full news. Dean emerged as a starter this season with 128 tackles, including 9 for a loss.”