NFL News: Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley delivered an emotional message following Wild Card victory over Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a commanding 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, securing their spot in the NFC Divisional Round. After the game, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley shared a heartfelt message about his journey back to playoff football.

“A year ago, I put out a tweet when I was on my couch watching playoff football that I had to find a way to get back in it. So, I’m just happy to be here,” Barkley said. The post he referenced—“Nothing like playoff football! I gotta get back!!”—was originally tweeted during last season’s Wild Card matchup between the Bills and Steelers.

Jalen Hurts’ return to the Eagles’ lineup after missing the final two games of the regular season was pivotal. The team managed to secure wins in his absence, but Hurts’ presence restored balance and stability to Philadelphia’s offense, reaffirming his status as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

Against the Packers, Hurts showcased his trademark efficiency, completing 13 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns without committing any turnovers. While his passing stats weren’t eye-popping, Hurts’ game management and timely decision-making were critical. He also contributed 36 yards on six carries, demonstrating the dual-threat ability that has become a hallmark of his game.

Beyond the numbers, Hurts’ leadership and poise elevated the Eagles’ play. His calm demeanor in the pocket and ability to adapt to defensive schemes provided a sense of control that rippled through the team. With Hurts leading the way, the Eagles’ offense looked well-balanced and playoff-ready, reinforcing their status as serious contenders in the NFC.

Eagles’ defense shines against Packers

While Hurts was instrumental in the victory, the Eagles’ defense delivered a statement performance. Facing a Packers offense led by quarterback Jordan Love, Philadelphia’s defense proved relentless, dictating the tempo and stifling Green Bay’s attack.

The unit recorded three interceptions, each halting the Packers’ momentum and flipping control of the game. The Eagles’ ability to force turnovers was complemented by a consistent pass rush that kept Love under pressure throughout the contest. Love finished with 212 passing yards on 20-of-33 attempts but failed to throw a touchdown, a testament to the Eagles’ airtight coverage and disruption in the pocket.

On the ground, Philadelphia’s defense contained the Packers’ rushing attack, limiting standout running back Josh Jacobs to 81 yards on 18 carries. The defense allowed just one touchdown—a late score by Jacobs—and consistently won the battle at the line of scrimmage.

The Eagles’ defensive dominance was further underscored by their resilience in the face of Green Bay’s injury struggles. With key players like Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Josh Myers sidelined, the Packers struggled to find rhythm, and Philadelphia capitalized at every opportunity.

A balanced team poised for a deep playoff run

With Jalen Hurts’ leadership and the Eagles’ formidable defense firing on all cylinders, Philadelphia has emerged as one of the most well-rounded teams in the postseason. Their ability to excel on both sides of the ball makes them a legitimate Super Bowl contender. As they advance to the Divisional Round, the Eagles have sent a clear message: they are not just participants in the playoffs—they are here to dominate.