Winning recognition for something is often a powerful motivator, but few things in life compare to the joy of having a child. However, for one of Jalen Hurts‘ teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles, winning the Super Bowl was an entirely different kind of emotional experience.

One week after the Eagles‘ triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, reactions to the game continued to pour in. The struggles Patrick Mahomes and his team endured in New Orleans left a lasting impression on fans, making the matchup one to remember.

As for the Eagles, their players were ecstatic about bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia. During the championship parade, they celebrated with fans in the streets, reliving key moments from their victory over the Chiefs as if nothing else mattered.

In the aftermath of the celebration, several Eagles players shared their thoughts on the monumental win. Among them was cornerback Darius Slay, who offered a unique perspective, comparing the feeling of winning a Super Bowl to the experience of becoming a father.

Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and his family after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hurts’ teammate reflects on Super Bowl victory

With the Lombardi Trophy in hand and his children by his side, Darius Slay couldn’t hide his excitement after winning the Super Bowl. The veteran cornerback shared his raw emotions following the championship moment. “It feels good, man. It was a dream come true for sure,” Slay said to the St. Brown Podcast. “Took me 12 years, you know? Took a long time, boy, to get it, but I’m thankful for it, man.”

Slay also described winning the Super Bowl as the greatest feeling in the world. “It’s up there. I’m not going to lie now. It is up there because I’ve been on the other side of it,” he said. “When you’ve been to a Super Bowl and seen the confetti fall for the other team—I’ve been there. You’re trying to move out of the way, you don’t even want to touch it. But this? This is another level.”

Reflecting on the magnitude of the moment, Slay even joked about how it compared to becoming a father. “I got kids, and I love my kids, but I wouldn’t compare it,” he said. “They tried to make me cut the umbilical cord and all that kind of s***, but I don’t do that. I was just standing there, holding a leg up if needed, maybe a hand—but that was a different kind of experience. Winning the Super Bowl? That’s a good feeling.”

Hurts’ emotional confession to Eagles fans

After leading the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts stood on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, an iconic location immortalized by Rocky, and delivered a heartfelt message to fans.

“You know, I told myself when I got drafted that I wouldn’t come to the Rocky steps until I won a championship,” Hurts said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the city watching, Hurts fulfilled that personal promise, cementing his legacy in Philadelphia sports history.