Eli Manning makes his thoughts clear on Daniel Jones’ run with Colts

Daniel Jones has become one of the most inspiring stories of the 2025 NFL season, where he has taken the Indianapolis Colts from the bottom of the AFC to the top spot in the conference.

After nine weeks, the Colts boast a 7-2 record (tied for the best record in the league), with Jones playing at an MVP level, revitalizing his career after a tumultuous tenure with the New York Giants.

Jones’ performances have turned a lot of heads, and the Colts have taken note of that. They are reportedly planning to keep the veteran on the roster for the long run and officially move on from Anthony Richardson, who was expected to become the team’s franchise quarterback before Jones showed up.

Eli Manning praises Daniel Jones amid remarkable season with Colts

During Thursday’s edition of “Up & Adams,” Giants all-time great Eli Manning shared his thoughts about Jones’ season and the rumored contract extension he would sign. While he recalled Jones took his job in New York, he lauded the quarterback for his work ethic.

“Just excited for Daniel. As I said, no one deserves it more, or has worked harder, and he did it from day one,” Manning began. “If you’re gonna lose your job to someone like I did [Jones took Manning’s starting spot with the Giants in 2019], at least it’s to someone that’s coming in and working really hard and earned the right, and prepared and studied.”

The Colts look like potential contenders this season. They made a big move ahead of the trade deadline, trading for star cornerback Sauce Gardner to improve their defense. They need to cash in on their big campaign and bring help to Jones if they want to win this season.