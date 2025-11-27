Trending topics:
NFL

Eminem shows up at halftime show of Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving: Best memes and reactions

Something unexpected happened during the halftime show of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game that has drawn a lot of attention, especially now that Eminem made an appearance alongside Jack White.

By Richard Tovar

Eminem is known for his love for the Detroit Lions
© Joe Robbins/Getty ImagesEminem is known for his love for the Detroit Lions

Eminem delivered a surprise to everyone during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game alongside Jack White, a completely unexpected appearance that was one of those rare occurrences that happen during Thanksgiving Day NFL games.

On social media, people were buzzing about Eminem’s appearance, noting that he has long been a known fan of the Lions. “That is a halftime show people will talk about for years,” commented Spinal (@guccispinal). Others even suggested the performance surpassed the previous Super Bowl halftime show, with @u_peaked saying, “Way better than the Kendrick Lamar halftime.”

Eminem does not typically make surprise appearances, though he did once before during the Oscars in 2020, an event that caused a huge stir. It is worth noting that while he lives in Michigan, not Detroit proper, he has always maintained a strong connection to the city and the Lions franchise.

Fan criticizes future Super Bowl LX halftime show

Among the reactions seen on social media to Eminem’s show with Jack White, one fan, under the name Tiger Fan 63 (@bluechkmark18), commented: “This is what America wants, not Bad Bunny,” in an indirect criticism of the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl, which is set to feature a non-U.S. singer.

Even the well-known football account on X, @MLFootball, weighed in, suggesting that Eminem in a halftime show would be much better than Bad Bunny: “JACK WHITE & EMINEM >>> BAD BUNNY HALFTIME SHOW,” the account commented on X.

25 greatest Super Bowl half-time show performances

see also

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
