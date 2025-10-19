Falcons’ Bijan Robinson reveals McCaffrey and others as big influences on his playing style

Bijan Robinson is now one of the NFL‘s biggest surging stars. His play as the Atlanta Falcons running back has been incredible, and now he has revealed which players help him become the player he is now, including Christian McCaffrey.

Bijan Robinson spoke with Rodney Harrison and started going old school with Thurman Thomas. Robinson spoke about the smoothness of Thomas and how he liked his movements.

Robinson also stated LaDainian Tomlinson is his favorite running back of all time. He praised how LT managed to go through contact. Bijan also gets inspiration from Barry Sanders and how he modeled his cuts by watching Sanders’ highlights.

McCaffrey is the modern running back Bijan gets inspiration from

McCaffrey is one of the best dual-threat backs of all time. Robinson is becoming that as well. Bijan admires how McCaffrey runs crisp routes and how he is very reliable for his quarterbacks. That’s something Robinson wants to communicate with his play as well.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers

Robinson will try to emulate the double production CMC is used to provide. However, Robinson has managed to stay healthy this far into his career. If he can continue to deliver without missing time, Robinson could easily become the best back in the NFL.

How is Robinson playing?

Awesome. And if you look at the stats, ‘awesome‘ might be an understatement. Robinson leads the NFL in scrimmage yards with 822 and only five games played. This is an absolutely absurd stat. He averages 164.4 scrimmage yards per game.

He also has three touchdowns and has been the constant threat on the Falcons. Sometimes he will be a part of a great unit, but when that unit is dimming, he keeps shining. Robinson is one to watch for the future.