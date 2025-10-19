Is Brock Purdy playing tonight for 49ers against Falcons on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers are among the several teams that entered this NFL season with serious playoff aspirations—and so far, they’ve lived up to expectations. A win tonight against the Atlanta Falcons would bring them one step closer, and their strong statistical output is all the more impressive considering quarterback Brock Purdy missed multiple games alongside several key teammates.

Mac Jones stepped in to lead the Bay Area offense following the injury to “Mr. Irrelevant,” and judging by his performances in recent weeks, the former Patriots quarterback has risen to the occasion.

This weekend will be no exception, as the team announced on its official website that Brock Purdy is still not fully recovered from a foot injury and will once again be ruled out.

“Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) have officially been ruled out for Week 7. With Purdy sidelined for the third straight game, Mac Jones is set to make his fifth start under center.”

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

A luxury replacement

Former first-round pick Mac Jones has completely revitalized his career by stepping in for the injured Brock Purdy, proving to be far more than just a competent backup for the San Francisco 49ers.

In his four starts, Jones has been instrumental in securing three crucial 49ers wins, demonstrating remarkable efficiency by completing over 67% of his passes for a total of 1,252 yards with six touchdowns.

His seamless transition into the system, marked by quick decision-making and impressive ball velocity, has the 49ers fanbase buzzing, offering a high-level safety net as Purdy continues to recover from a turf toe injury. Jones’ play has not only kept San Francisco at the top of the NFC West but has sparked a legitimate conversation about the team’s long-term quarterback depth.

A crucial test against the Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers face a pivotal SNF showdown against an ascending Atlanta Falcons team that has firmly established itself as a legitimate threat, especially after their impressive upset victory over the Bills on Monday night.

For San Francisco, coming off a tough road loss and dealing with lingering injury questions, securing a win against the 3-2 Falcons is absolutely crucial. A victory here is not merely about staying atop the NFC West; it’s a critical statement win to re-establish their identity as a true Super Bowl contender, especially as they prepare to defend their home turf against a physical Atlanta squad powered by a dominant rushing attack and a top-tier defense.