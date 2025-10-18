Christian McCaffrey pays ultimate respect to Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons will play in prime time for the second consecutive week, this time against the San Francisco 49ers. Fresh off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills (24-14), Atlanta is set to extend its good moment and make another statement against one of the leaders of the NFC West division.

The game will feature a can’t-miss duel between two special running backs, Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey. While McCaffrey is trying to return to his best version, Robinson has emerged as one of the top players in his position.

Whoever dominates this duel will give their team an advantage. McCaffrey is aware that Robinson is a real threat, and the 49ers should be ready to attack him with everything.

Christian McCaffrey heaps high praise on Bijan Robinson

On Wednesday, McCaffrey shared his opinion on Robinson. The 49ers stars showered the Falcons leader with good words.

Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49ers

“It’s amazing, man. You know, I think when you see it in person, you realize why he is who he is,” McCaffrey said. “I hope so (Robinson has some of his game). That’s a huge compliment. You know, I watch him move, watch him make a lot of these plays and you know it’s inspiring. So he’s definitely somebody that when you watch him play, you know, any chance you get, you can try to emulate some of the stuff he does.”

McCaffrey and Robinson worked out together in the offseason. McCaffrey saw what Robinson brings to the table firsthand and knew the Niners would be in for a busy day trying to stop Robinson.