Bijan Robinson puts Falcons on notice after Panthers shutout

The Carolina Panthers dominated the Atlanta Falcons from start to finish in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The Panthers won their first game of the season behind a spectacular collective effort that shut out the Falcons while they scored 30 points.

Michael Penix Jr. struggled to get things going, finishing 18 of 36 for 172 yards and two interceptions (including a pick-6), which prompted Raheem Morris to replace him with Kirk Cousins.

It was a poor performance from the Falcons, who had Bijan Robinson (13 carries for 72 yards) as the only “bright” spot in this game. The star running back wasn’t happy with the team’s performance after the matchup and sent a clear message to his teammates.

Bijan Robinson sends clear message to struggling Falcons

Atlanta is 1-2 after the Panthers’ loss. They rank third in the conference after Sunday’s loss. The season is off to a rocky start, and they need to get it together before it’s too late. Talking about the current state of the team, Robinson made it clear that they need to decide what type of team they want to be moving forward.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

“I didn’t want to lose by 30 today. Obviously, nobody did. But it happened,” Robinson said. “I believe this can either break a team or make a team. For us, this needs to make this team. We need to come in tomorrow, we need to watch this game, and we all need to feel the same hurt the same way.”

Week 4 will see the Falcons face off against the Washington Commanders. It remains to be seen if Kirk Cousins will take over from Penix or if the second-year quarterback will keep Morris’ trust ahead of a game that could put them 1-3.