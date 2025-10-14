LeBron James hypes up Bijan Robinson’s big performance against Bills

Bijan Robinson put up a show against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The Atlanta Falcons returned from their bye week on a high note, beating a Super Bowl contender 24-14 at home, to improve to 3-2 ahead of Week 7.

Michael Penix Jr. didn’t have the best game of his career, but that wasn’t necessary. Robinson stole the show by carrying the ball 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown. He added six receptions for 68 yards, rounding up a huge night for the talented running back.

Additionally, Robinson scored an 81-yard touchdown, which was the longest rush of his NFL career and the longest rushing touchdown in the NFL this campaign.

LeBron James shares 3-word message on Bijan Robinson’s huge TD

The play caught a lot of attention in and outside the stadium. So much so that NBA superstar LeBron James gave a shout-out to the running back after he got loose and found the end zone with an impressive run.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

“Bijan so COLD!!!!!!” James tweeted on X

The Falcons made a statement against the Bills, and Robinson also sent a message, confirming that he’s one of the premier running backs in the league this season. In five games, he’s carried the ball 83 times for 484 yards (third-best in the league) and two touchdowns.

He has also excelled as a pass catcher, posting 24 receptions for 338 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons’ offense struggled to get things going before the bye week. Raheem Morris exhorted them to do better, and Robinson definitely received the memo.