Who’s performing the national anthems before Dolphins vs Commanders in Madrid, Spain today?

Madrid’s landmark NFL week continues at the Bernabeu, where the buildup gains a ceremonial edge. The stadium readies itself for a blend of spectacle and tradition as two teams, the Dolphins and Commanders, meet far from familiar ground.

Before the first play, the stadium shifts into a more formal register. The anthems—symbols carried across borders—will shape an atmosphere that blends national pride with the charged anticipation of a historic matchup.

The moment promises a measured rise of sound and significance, crafted to frame the game with nuance rather than spectacle, grounding the afternoon in tradition before the intensity on the field takes over.

Who will sing the anthems at today’s NFL game?

To inaugurate the NFL’s first-ever game in Madrid, the league has curated a pre-game musical lineup that highlights vibrant and versatile talent from Spain. The ceremony will feature two key performances to honor the respective nations.

The Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band will have the distinct honor of performing Spain’s National Anthem, the Marcha Real Española. Following this, Madrid-based vocalist Karina Pasian will take the stage to perform the U.S. National Anthem.

Karina Pasian arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in 2009. (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

These performances are set to kick off the historic Week 11 game. Beyond this inaugural game, the league remains committed to growing the sport at every level in Spain, engaging with fans year-round.

Spanish fans can tune in to the Commanders-Dolphins game on Mediaset España’s free-to-air channel Cuatro or on DAZN, while fans in the United States can watch the match on NFL Network.