Washington Commanders make drastic decision with Matt Gay after loss to Dolphins

The Washington Commanders lost 13-16 to the Miami Dolphins at the Bernabeu Stadium in Spain. It was not a great loss but it seems like the team found a guilty person. Hence, its decision with Matt Gay might seem drastic but also not surprising.

According to the Commanders’ X page, they’ve communicated that kicker Matt Gay has been released from his duties. Matt Gay missed two kicks against the Dolphins in a three-point loss. Hence, if he scored those two, the team would’ve won.

Gay’s season was not one that the team could just sweep under the rug. Gay has missed six field goals this season. He is averaging a career-low 68.4 field goal percentage.

The Commanders’ issues are more than just kicking

While missing field goals is not ideal, this team has way more issues than just the kickers. In fact just two of the Commanders losses have been by three or less points. The fact of the matter is that this team has lots of bad traits.

This is a developing story…