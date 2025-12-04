NFL insider delivers hard truth for Pittsburgh Steelers fans who want Mike Tomlin to be fired

Mike Tomlin might be going through his roughest patch in nearly two decades at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the team at risk of missing the 2026 NFL playoffs, many fans are calling for the longtime head coach to be fired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, chants to fire Tomlin were heard at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers dropped to 6-6 with a poor performance in their home loss to the Buffalo Bills. For the first time in 19 years, fans voiced a clear request for a coaching change.

Serving as the Steelers head coach since 2007, Tomlin led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in his second year and has never had a losing season so far. And while many have been unhappy with him since the team’s last playoff win came in January 2017, the front office may have no intention to part with Tomlin.

Advertisement

Are the Steelers considering to fire Mike Tomlin?

NFL insiders agree that a coaching change in Pittsburgh is highly unlikely. Not only did Adam Schefter of ESPN reveal the Steelers won’t part ways with Tomlin anytime soon, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also ruled out a potential firing.

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin is in his 19th NFL season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

“Even discussing firing Mike Tomlin is completely ridiculous,” Rapoport said Monday during NFL Gameday Kickoff. “I don’t see any circumstances where Mike Tomlin gets fired by Art Rooney. I really just don’t see it based on my understanding of what he’s done. That relationship — his meaning to the entire organization.”

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers fans who booed him and Mike Tomlin

Tomlin is only the third head coach the Steelers have had since 1969, with Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher being his predecessors. Not only has the Rooney family prioritized stability at the head coaching position, but Rapoport also shares the vision that Andy Reid’s success with the Kansas City Chiefs explains why the Steelers won’t fire Tomlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I heard the chants. I understand that that is the reality for some Steelers fans,” Rapoport said. “But based on my understanding of the situation, Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL. If he ever became available, he would be snatched up in literally a matter of no time if he wanted to. He’s a Super Bowl champion. They make the playoffs every year. Most consecutive non-losing seasons, basically ever.”

Have the Steelers ever missed the playoffs under Tomlin?

The Steelers actually missed the NFL playoffs more than once with Tomlin (2009, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2022) and it’s been nearly a decade since they won a postseason game. Though it’s true that they never had a losing record on his watch, that isn’t enough for some fans anymore.

Advertisement

Either way, those expecting the Steelers to fire Tomlin may have to hold their horses for a while. Rapoport suggests the only way for a coaching change in Pittsburgh would be if Tomlin decides to step away, ruling out not only a firing but also a potential trade to another team.

Advertisement

“I don’t see any situation where there’s any sort of coach trade. If Mike Tomlin is not going to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026, which at this point would be a major, major surprise, it will be because he takes a step back and doesn’t want to do that again,” Rapoport added. “I don’t see that coming at all. They have a lot of season left to go, and they are in the thick of it, but that is my understanding of the situation, despite what some fans may chant.”