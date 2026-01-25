Bills face competition from Tom Brady’s Raiders to sign Josh Allen’s former teammate in 2026

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new head coach in Western New York. However, Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders are doing their due diligence as well. As a result, a bidding war could ensue for the services of Davis Webb ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Bills must have known that finding the right replacement for Sean McDermott was never going to be smooth sailing in the NFL. As Buffalo shows interest in bringing in former quarterback Davis Webb as head coach, Las Vegas is doing the same. According to a report, Brady and the Raiders could be making the first move. Still, first strike doesn’t guarantee victory.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to meet this week with Broncos passing game coordinator/QB coach Davis Webb regarding their head coach vacancy,” as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Push for Webb must wait

Though Webb has become a name to watch for both the Raiders and Bills, the latter will have to pray on the Denver Broncos’ downfall. Until Denver is eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, Buffalo can’t schedule an interview with the passing game coordinator in the Mile High City.

Tom Brady, co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Meanwhile, Las Vegas will indeed meet with Webb later this week—regardless of the Broncos’ result against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo is leaving all options on the table, though, as reports indicated the Bills have added a surprising candidate for their head coaching job in 2026.

Webb faces decision between Bills, Raiders, and Broncos

On paper, the Bills offer a much better landscape for Webb than the Raiders do. Moreover, Webb is already familiar with the franchise in Orchard Park. However, with Brady making decisions left and right in Sin City, the Raiders become an appealing destination as well. In addition to Brady’s presence, Las Vegas owns the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which all but ensures that Heisman winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza will be heading to Nevada.

There’s no guarantee Mendoza will become a franchise quarterback in the NFL, nor that he will ever reach Allen’s level, but the potential is certainly there. For a young coach like Webb—who would be getting his first stint as a head coach without ever having been an offensive coordinator—joining Las Vegas may be the wiser choice. Replacing McDermott and leading Allen’s Bills would place immense pressure on his shoulders.

In the NFL, second chances are far from guaranteed, so Webb may want to approach his first one with caution. There’s also an argument for going all in, meaning Buffalo cannot be ruled out as Webb’s next destination. Lastly, Webb could choose to turn down all offers and remain in Denver.

