Heisman finalist warns Tom Brady, Raiders about drafting Fernando Mendoza in 2026

Though a minority owner on paper, Tom Brady wields significant influence over every decision made by the Las Vegas Raiders—especially when it comes to selecting a quarterback with the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. On that note, Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia issued a blunt message, hinting that drafting Fernando Mendoza over him would be a mistake.

Following his stellar 2025 NCAA season with Indiana, in which he hoisted the Heisman Trophy, the Big Ten Championship, and the National Championship, Mendoza has cemented himself as the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, Pavia is now challenging that widespread belief, delivering a bold message for Brady’s Raiders to heed.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and I still believe that,” Pavia told ESPN ahead of the Senior Bowl. Prior to Las Vegas securing the first overall selection in the NFL, several mock drafts projected Pavia to land in Nevada. However, with an unsurpassable chance to select Mendoza, it seems there isn’t much of a discussion to be had by Brady and the brass in Sin City.

Mendoza chasing history, Pavia eyes redemption

If Mendoza ends up being the first overall selection in 2026, the Indiana quarterback would join an elite list of athletes. Needless to say, not many Heisman winners and CFP champions have become the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

From left to right: Jeremiyah Love, Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, and Julian Sayin

The spotlight has shifted towards Mendoza entirely. At some point in the 2025 college football season, Pavia was considered a favorite to win the Heisman trophy. However, since falling short of the award, Pavia’s personality has cost him some points with media and fans.

Mendoza vs. Pavia: just getting started

In more ways than one, Mendoza and Pavia represent very different mindsets. The Indiana alum seems like the ideal student of the game, while Pavia is a “bad boy” who pushes limits to reach his goals. Both excel on the gridiron, though. Had Vanderbilt been selected for the playoffs, a matchup between the two would have set TV ratings soaring.

However, that wasn’t the case, and a showdown between Pavia and Mendoza will have to wait for the NFL. Meanwhile, the New Mexico State transfer isn’t losing hope of proving he’s the best quarterback in the nation. It may take a miracle, but he is doing everything in his power to show Brady, the Raiders, and the rest of the league just that.

