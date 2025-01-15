Former brick salesman now shines in the NFL with Jared Goff's Lions in Super Bowl pursuit

The NFL presents amazing stories of overcoming adversity that can change a player’s career from one moment to the next. In this case, a teammate of Jared Goff‘s experienced a turnaround in his life and has become a standout for the Detroit Lions in the race to win the Super Bowl.

Many players dream of turning pro and becoming a starter for an NFL team, but few make it. Less likely is to go to a completely different job and soon become one of the heroes of a contender like the Lions.

This is the story of Jake Bates, Jared Goff’s teammate who is playing his first pro season in Detroit, but had a completely different life just a short time ago. The Lions kicker was a brick salesman in Houston a year and a half ago and now he’s playing to get to the Super Bowl.

Jake Bates’ hard road to becoming an NFL player

Bates began his career as a player being part of the Houston Texans’ practices, but after a brief stint in the training camp, he was not hired by the NFL team. As a quick reaction, the 25-year-old decided to take a job as a brick salesman at the Acme Brick store, stepping away from the fields. “I thought football was over in my life,” he previously stated.

His landing in the NFL is thanks to a path of patience and consistency. While holding a secondary job, he tried his luck with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers, playing an increasingly prominent role. In his first season with the team, he quickly caught the eye of Lions general manager Brad Holmes with a 50-plus yard kick attempts.

Bates’ surprising season with the Lions

After a long road of improvement, at the age of 25, he got the chance to start his career with the Lions in the 2024 NFL season. After some quiet performances under the pressure of his kicking duties, he had a stellar night. In Week 10, right against the Texans, his field goals saved the Lions, most notably an outstanding 52-yard kick. His performance was heroic when Goff was not having a great performance.

Bates was also essential in the Lions’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 of the regular season, which put the Lions in first place in the NFC. His kicks during the current season have contributed to 26 field goals, with his longest being a 58-yarder. His stint as a brick salesman is behind him, but it served to build a meteoric rise to stardom. “I think I have the best job in the world,” the Lions kicker said after Week 10.