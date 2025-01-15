Lions QB Jared Goff makes something clear about facing Commanders' Jayden Daniels in the NFL Playoffs

Next Saturday, the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will go head-to-head in one of the most promising matchups of the NFL Playoffs. Both teams feature two of the league’s most solid quarterbacks in Jared Goff and Jayden Daniels, and it was the former Rams QB who acknowledged the talent his rival brings to the field.

In recent comments to the press, Goff was very straightforward about the impression left on him by watching the former LSU player in his first NFL season. He knows that this weekend, his team must leave nothing to chance, given the immense talent Daniels brings to the field.

“Yeah, it’s extremely impressive, very impressive for anyone that young to do what he’s doing. It doesn’t look like he is a rookie, it doesn’t look like he feels like a rookie,” the QB stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable. It’s been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I’m excited to see what they do,” he also added.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Advertisement

Lions and Commanders will face off next Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field, which is expected to be packed with local fans supporting Dan Campbell‘s team.

Advertisement

see also Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals team's plan ahead of the NFL Playoffs

Goff knows that Daniels isn’t the only threat

The Washington Commanders currently have the perfect combination of young talent and seasoned NFL veterans. Bobby Wagner is one of them, having had some intense divisional battles when Goff was the starting QB for the Rams.

Advertisement

“Really good up front, really good at the second level, (LB) Bobby Wagner, (LB Frankie) Luvu we’ve played, he’s a hell of a player on the backend,” Goff explained. “They’re good, they’re young, they’re feisty. I think the whole team is young and hungry and we’re aware of that and we have to come out and be ready to go.”

St. Brown also reflects the talent of the Commanders

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the standout players for the Lions this season, on a roster that has consistently performed at a high level week after week. Despite this, the wide receiver doesn’t underestimate his opponent and knows that Saturday’s game will not be a walk in the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah man they play hard. I watched the game Sunday and they were flying around. Whether it’s their D-line, their linebackers, their safeties, they play really hard,” St. Brown states to the press.

“Whatever it is they do on defense, whether they’re blitzing, dropping back in coverage, playing the run, playing the pass, we know they’re gonna bring their all. That’s a credit to them, and I think the coaches over there, starts with coach Quinn. I think he preaches that. You can tell those guys are hungry, they play hard, so it’s gonna be a good matchup.”