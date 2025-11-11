Former Chargers player joins Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers after Steelers’ SNF loss

After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed a former player of them to become the new guy to play under Mike Tomlin. While it’s a defensive player, it’s a much needed addition to the Aaron Rodgers-led team.
Asante Samuel Jr. is the new cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samuel was a free agent but had to recover from a spinal-fusion surgery. As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, he will now get a chance to shine with the black-and-gold.
This is a developing story…
