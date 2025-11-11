Former Chargers player joins Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers after Steelers’ SNF loss

Trending topics:
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Mike Tomlin has signed a former player of the rival team to become a new teammate of Aaron Rodgers.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed a former player of them to become the new guy to play under Mike Tomlin. While it’s a defensive player, it’s a much needed addition to the Aaron Rodgers-led team.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the new cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samuel was a free agent but had to recover from a spinal-fusion surgery. As Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported, he will now get a chance to shine with the black-and-gold.

This is a developing story…

