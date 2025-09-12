Former four-time Pro Bowler, Mahomes’ divisional rival could come out of retirement: ‘I’ll be ready’

Patrick Mahomes has had many rivals during his career. One of them called it quits last offseason, by retiring from the NFL. However, recent interviews have made it clear that, if the right situation or opportunity presents, the former four-time Pro Bowler could contemplate returning to the gridiron.

Derek Carr battled against Mahomes and the Chiefs for years in the AFC West as the Raiders’ quarterback. He then spent a couple of seasons in New Orleans, but injuries didn’t cut him slack, which prompted him to retire after 11 years in the NFL.

Recently, Carr appeared on the Dan Patrick Show. When asked if there is temptation to go back to the NFL, Carr said, “I always felt like, even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I’ve got to be ready. I don’t want to go out there and not be ready, you know. So I’ll be ready, but I’m not coming back. Like, right now, today, I’m not coming back.” He is leaving the door half open, if the right opportunity presents, then he’d contemplate the idea.

Carr was an above average quarterback

In a league where quarterbacks are constantly evolving, rising or falling, Carr was the epitome of consistency. He was never regarded as a top 5 signal-caller, but was also respected and, if not given serious care, he would burn secondaries to the ground.

Derek Carr when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders

Carr ended his career with a 65% completion percentage, 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns to 112 interceptions. He was third in the MVP voting in 2016 and had four Pro Bowl selections. He also had some memorable shootouts against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Would Carr be a good option for a team?

If a team reaches Carr, it’s likely a team who suffered a season-ending injury to its starting quarterback. However, while a healthy Carr should give you a reasonably high floor, he is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury that literally limited his throwing ability.

Hence, the reasonably thing to assume is no calls would come in Carr’s direction. However, due to his words we can suppose he will try to stay in football shape just in case.