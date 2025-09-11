Chiefs and Steelers eye Tyreek Hill move: what could deter him from leaving the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins could be seeing Tyreek Hill‘s departure anytime soon. Amid rumors of a trade, two stellar teams have been attached to the wide receiver’s name. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are both eyeing a move for the former All Pro, but one key factor might stop everything on its tracks.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers and the Chiefs are the teams with the most interest. Rumors about a possible trade sparked after the Dolphins’ Week 1 defeat against the Colts. Hill was visibly upset in the sidelines and there was also some turmoil in the offseason, which escalated the situation further.

According to Florio, Hill has some legal issues and court files regarding his pending divorce case. Some of the incidents could involve breaches in the NFL conduct policies. These are being investigated by the league and could make Hill a subject of reprehension. Hence, both the Steelers and the Chiefs want to make sure they won’t trade for a player who ends up being suspended.

Tyreek Hill could reunite with Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016 to 2021. He won a Super Bowl there and made the Pro Bowl every single year. Also, he made the All Pro first team three times. His connection with Mahomes was absolutely unstoppable back in the day.

Tyreek Hill used to play for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs desperately need help on the wide receiver’s room as Rashee Rice is suspended, Xavier Worthy is injured, and rookie Jalen Royals is also sidelined. Now, their healthy wideouts are Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Steelers could become a top unit with Hill on their roster

As Florio said, the Steelers would be crazy to have Hill on one side of the field and DK Metcalf on the other. Aaron Rodgers would thrive finding both receivers and it would be a clear message on the team’s goal this year: winning it all.

As of now, Calvin Austin III is functioning as the WR2 on the team behind Metcalf. Austin is a good player, but Hill is an elite talent that is not easily found. If traded to Pittsburgh, the team’s stock would rise massively.