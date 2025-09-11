Patrick Mahomes opens up about Super Bowl loss ahead of Eagles vs Chiefs rematch in Week 2

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced each other, it was the Super Bowl LIX. The result was Jalen Hurts and company blowing out Patrick Mahomes‘ team. Now that they’re facing again in Week 2, the Chiefs’ quarterback has broken the silence about that loss in February.

In Wednesday’s press conference, Mahomes was asked about if he watched that game. “Yeah, I mean, I’ll watch every game after, so you have to learn from it,” said Mahomes. He then added, “it sucks that you lose the game, but in order to progress and to be better next time, you have to watch and learn from it.”

Mahomes also noted that the Eagles were impeccable on their gameplan. “They had a great game plan. They played hard and did a great job of disrupting my timing, and so I have to learn from that, find ways to get the ball out of my hand,” Mahomes said. “And then when the opportunities are there … you got to make those plays because if you don’t, they’re not going to allow those opportunities again.”

Is Jalen Hurts Mahomes’ kryptonite?

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have played against each other three times. Two of those games have been in a Super Bowl scenario. Mahomes actually leads the head-to-head 2-1, but there is something about Hurts that has troubled Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles after winning the Super Bowl LIX

Jalen Hurts has outplayed Mahomes in both Super Bowls, despite losing one of them. It seems like if there is a quarterback that can consistently keep up with Chiefs’ no. 15, it’s the Eagles quarterback. Philly also runs the ball quite effectively, where Hurts also plays a big part. That takes momentum and rhythm off the Chiefs’ offense.

Has Mahomes ever started an NFL season 0-2?

Since appointing Mahomes as their starting quarterback, the Chiefs have never started an NFL season 0-2. After losing against the Chargers in Brazil, they are now home underdogs according to Vegas’ odds against the Eagles. There is a real possibility that the Chiefs start the season with two straight losses.

Not only that, but Mahomes has never lost three games in a row. If you take into account the last Super Bowl, a defeat this Sunday could also spark this new and bad streak.