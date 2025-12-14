Trending topics:
NFL

Trevor Lawrence makes NFL history with something Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and others were never able to do

After the latest Jacksonville Jaguars game, Trevor Lawrence's performance will be in NFL history as something not even other greats like Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes ever did.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Making NFL history is a tough ask. All-time greats have stepped into the gridiron and do incredible stuff, but rarely do we see something that has never been done before or something that will be very hard to replicate. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, among others, have given us countless amazing performances, but no one has been able to do what Trevor Lawrence did in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

Per Hard Rock Bet, nobody in NFL history had 300+ passing yards, 5+ touchdown passes, 50+ rushing yards, and 1+ rushing touchdown until Trevor Lawrence did it against the Jets. Hence, he is making history in one of the most competitive sports leagues there is.

Tom Brady won seven touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes went to seven-straight conference championship games, but Lawrence might have just delivered the best individual performance of any quarterback ever.

Advertisement

Lawrence is finally living up to the hype

Lawrence is the third-most hyped up prospect ever. When he was about to get drafted, his hype and comparisons were non other than Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and John Elway. Five years later, and Lawrence has fallen quite short of those expectations. However, the last month has been arguably his best football and this performance might put the league on notice.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The Jaguars are now 10-4 and atop the AFC South, which turned out to be one of the best divisions in football this year. The team has won in spite of Lawrence. Still, the last few games have demonstrated that Lawrence is maturing into a clutch, calmed quarterback. Now, he seems capable of managing the game to his team’s strengths.

Trevor Lawrence’s net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

see also

Trevor Lawrence’s net worth: How much money does the Jacksonville Jaguars QB have?

Trevor Lawrence will aim to stay hot for the playoffs

While Lawrence just made history, he also has the third-largest NFL Playoffs comeback in history. Back in his sophomore season, the Jaguars were losing 27-0 to the Chargers. Lawrence ended up having a massive second half and the Jaguars won 31-30.

Advertisement

Lawrence will always be heavily scrutinized because of how good of a prospect he was. He is trying to live up to huge expectations. Now, he is playing great and will try to keep that momentum once the playoffs roll around.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes breaks silence after knee injury in Chiefs’ painful loss to Chargers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes breaks silence after knee injury in Chiefs’ painful loss to Chargers

Chiefs backup QB Gardner Minshew addresses interception, playoff exit after Patrick Mahomes’ injury
NFL

Chiefs backup QB Gardner Minshew addresses interception, playoff exit after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes for rest of the season
NFL

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes for rest of the season

What happens if Toluca win, tie or lose vs Tigres UANL today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final second leg?
Soccer

What happens if Toluca win, tie or lose vs Tigres UANL today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final second leg?

Better Collective Logo