Trevor Lawrence makes NFL history with something Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and others were never able to do

Making NFL history is a tough ask. All-time greats have stepped into the gridiron and do incredible stuff, but rarely do we see something that has never been done before or something that will be very hard to replicate. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, among others, have given us countless amazing performances, but no one has been able to do what Trevor Lawrence did in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

Per Hard Rock Bet, nobody in NFL history had 300+ passing yards, 5+ touchdown passes, 50+ rushing yards, and 1+ rushing touchdown until Trevor Lawrence did it against the Jets. Hence, he is making history in one of the most competitive sports leagues there is.

Tom Brady won seven touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes went to seven-straight conference championship games, but Lawrence might have just delivered the best individual performance of any quarterback ever.

Lawrence is finally living up to the hype

Lawrence is the third-most hyped up prospect ever. When he was about to get drafted, his hype and comparisons were non other than Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and John Elway. Five years later, and Lawrence has fallen quite short of those expectations. However, the last month has been arguably his best football and this performance might put the league on notice.

The Jaguars are now 10-4 and atop the AFC South, which turned out to be one of the best divisions in football this year. The team has won in spite of Lawrence. Still, the last few games have demonstrated that Lawrence is maturing into a clutch, calmed quarterback. Now, he seems capable of managing the game to his team’s strengths.

Trevor Lawrence will aim to stay hot for the playoffs

While Lawrence just made history, he also has the third-largest NFL Playoffs comeback in history. Back in his sophomore season, the Jaguars were losing 27-0 to the Chargers. Lawrence ended up having a massive second half and the Jaguars won 31-30.

Lawrence will always be heavily scrutinized because of how good of a prospect he was. He is trying to live up to huge expectations. Now, he is playing great and will try to keep that momentum once the playoffs roll around.