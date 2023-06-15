Antonio Brown's arena team gets kicked out of the league, and it's all his fault

Antonio Brown is probably the most controversial football-related person nowadays. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver owns an arena team, the Albany Empire, but he just left them without a league. The franchise has been kicked out of it, and it’s all his fault.

Things have not gone very well for Brown lately. After he was cut by the Buccaneers in 2021 due to his attitude, he was unable to find a team to play for in the NFL. He didn’t participate in the 2022 season as there were no clubs interested in signing a problematic player like him.

During this offseason, the former Steelers and Patriots receiver focused on his arena football team. He played one game with the Albany Empire, but now the franchise is being kicked out of the league due to Brown’s actions.

Albany Empire gets kicked out of the National Arena League (NAL) thanks to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown takes problems wherever he goes, apparently. The Super Bowl LV champion is getting further and further away from the NFL, so he’s trying to find a new hobby related to football.

In March 2023, Brown decided to invest in an arena football team. The 34-year-old bought 47.5% of the Albany Empire. Then, he reached an agreement with Mike Kwarta to buy the other 47.5%, doubling his stake. However, this move may have cost the team a lot.

The National Arena League (NAL) released a statement today terminating the Albany Empire’s membership. The organization took this decision after Brown refused to pay money he owed to the league.

“After exhausting all avenues, the NAL board of owners have decided unanimously to terminate the membership agreement of the Albany Empire,” the league wrote in a statement. “The decision was reached after an emergency conference call of the members in good standing to discuss the Empire’s failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments.”

According to the league’s rules, all seven teams are responsible for paying one-seventh of their operating budget. Brown felt behind by two payments, and he also refused to pay a $1,000 fine the NAL gave to him for some comments he made about the organization.

“After acquiring the Albany Empire, new team owner Antonio Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment,” the league said. “The team then failed to make their May 15th assessment payment and last week just before the Empire’s game in Orlando, the league was notified that the April assessment was being challenged.“