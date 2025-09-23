Former Panthers star takes shot at Vikings’ JJ McCarthy

Cam Newton isn’t a fan of Minnesota Vikings’ second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, after the former Michigan Wolverines star’s complex start to the 2025 NFL season. McCarthy has a 1-1 record as the Vikings’ starter after pulling off a comeback win against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and suffering a humbling defeat against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

In two games, McCarthy has gone 24 of 41 for 301 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions and nine sacks. He has carried the ball seven times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Newton and fellow former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky engaged in a heated exchange during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take.” While discussing how far the Dallas Cowboys could go this season, Orlovsky argued that the Cowboys aren’t a playoff team.

Cam Newton says JJ McCarthy can’t maximize the Vikings’ chances to win

After saying the Cowboys weren’t better than the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers, Newton was asked if Dallas was better than Minnesota. He took the opportunity to air his opinion on McCarthy’s level.

“No, they won’t, not with J.J. McCarthy,” Newton said after Orlovsky said the Vikings would beat the Cowboys by 17 points. “Bro, are you serious? Did you watch? You know this caveat in the NFL, it’s not about who’s most talented. It’s about who gets hot at the right time.”

McCarthy was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered the league with high expectations, fresh off winning the national championship with Michigan. After suffering a season-ending injury, McCarthy returned to the field in 2025. He’s off to a rocky start, but the Vikings still have hope in the young quarterback.