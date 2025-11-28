Vikings get hit with JJ McCarthy news ahead of their Week 13 game vs Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings have regressed massively from year 2024 to this. Last season, they ended 14-3 and now they are not even close to a winning record as a whole. As they prepare to face one of the best teams in the league like the Seattle Seahawks, they got hit with awful news regarding their quarterback JJ McCarthy.

McCarthy suffered a concussion last week and he will not be able to clear concussion protocol for this game. Now, they will send undrafted rookie Max Brosmer to be under center with no experience against one of the toughest defenses in the NFL.

The Seahawks are not only a big defense, but a great team overall. Seattle is also playing at home to make it even harder for Brosmer. This will be a very tough game for the Vikings.

Brosmer is not exactly a huge prospect

The quarterback play for the Vikings this year has been borderline atrocious. McCarthy has two great quarters of good football on the season. Carson Wentz wasn’t great, and he is out for the season also. Now, Brosmer is an unknown asset.

Max Brosmer #12 of the Minnesota Vikings

Brosmer played for New Hampshire before going to the Minnesota program in the Big 10. For the Golden Gophers, he completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards and 18 touchdowns to only six interceptions. However, he is not regarded as a top prospect, hence his undrafted status.

This is Sam Darnold’s revenge game

Sam Darnold was on pace to be out of the NFL until last year. He got signed by the Vikings to be JJ McCarthy’s backup, but with the former Michigan QB getting injured, Darnold took the reins and delivered a masterful season. Still, the Vikings didn’t give him a new contract because they saw him as a bridge and were married to McCarthy. How the tables have turned…

Darnold then signed a lucrative deal with the Seahawks and once again, he is playing out of his mind. Not only are the Seahawks 8-3, but Darnold is completing 69.5% of his passes, is on pace to surpass 4,000 yards, has 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Now, he faces the team that let him go despite having a 14-win season.