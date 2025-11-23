What happens if the Vikings lose or win against Packers today in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

At the start of the 2025 NFL season, the NFC North perhaps looked like one of the league’s most evenly matched divisions. That trend has largely held true so far, as all four teams remain in contention at this stage of the campaign, with the Minnesota Vikings perhaps being the team in the most precarious position, eyeing a Wild Card spot as their highest aspiration.

Kevin O’Connell’s team traveling to Lambeau Field could mark a turning point for the Vikings this season. A win over the Packers would put them back in the race, while another loss could inevitably complicate their outlook.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the division with seven games remaining in the regular season, Minnesota is still dreaming of making a big move—and why not, sneaking into the coveted Playoffs.

What happens if the Vikings win against Packers?

If the Minnesota Vikings manage to come out victorious in their visit to Lambeau Field, they would improve their record to five wins and six losses, closing the gap not only with the Packers but also staying in contention depending on what happens with the Bears and Lions.

What happens if the Vikings lose against Packers?

If the Vikings fail to overcome the Packers, they would add another loss to their season, bringing their record to four wins and seven losses. Are they out of contention? Not yet, but the path forward could become seriously complicated.

What games do the Vikings have left?

The Minnesota Vikings face a brutal late-season schedule in their bid for a playoff spot. Their run starts immediately with back-to-back road tests against the Green Bay Packers Packers (6-3-1) this week, followed by a trip to face the strong Seahawks (7-3).

The slate also includes tough road matchups against the Cowboys and Giants, a Christmas Day clash with the Lions, and a season finale rematch at home against the Packers.

The only clear breather is a home game against the Commanders (3-8), meaning Minnesota must perform consistently against strong competition to secure its post-season hopes.

