Former Shilo Sanders teammate and Super Bowl champion gives eye-opening revelation about accepting paycut with Baker Mayfield’s Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those teams called to be protagonists this NFL season. They made headlines before the start of it by waiving Shilo Sanders, but now, a Baker Mayfield teammate has opened up about accepting a paycut to stay the team that saw him win a Super Bowl.

Jamel Dean is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has played every single one of them with the Buccaneers. Dean took an $8 million paycut that saw his salary go from $12.5 million to $4.5 million in 2025. That is insane to see as the norm says you look for bigger paychecks instead of cutting your salary by more than 50%.

However, for Dean it was simple. Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, he said, “It was just more like I’m comfortable here… So it’s just really not about the money anymore. I’m not in the mood to try to figure out a whole new team and city and go through all I went through my rookie year. So just to save me a headache.” Pragmatism at its best.

Jamel Dean is a staple on this defense

Jamel Dean has been a constant on this defense. He won the Super Bowl in 2020 and has been a starter on this team for the last four years. Dean has also been pretty good. Shilo Sanders might not join him in the secondary, but the cornerback is the one constant on the secondary.

Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dean has a career 58.5% completion percentage allowed. He has allowed a passer rating of 81.8 during his career. Dean is only 28 years old so he is still in his prime, at a premium value.

The Bucs need a tough defense

Baker Mayfield and the team’s offense is one of the best in the NFL, but the saying goes “defense wins championship.” Tampa Bay was the fourth-worst passing defense last year, and if that doesn’t get better, it’s tough to win it all.

To win the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers will need to have a tough defense and keep their form on offense. In Week 1, they allowed Michael Penix Jr. to throw for 298 yards and one touchdown and a 93.2 passer rating.