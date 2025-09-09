The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t seem too interested in Shilo Sanders. Even though he remains a free agent, Mike Tomlin’s team has decided to sign a veteran safety for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

Shilo Sanders is still waiting for an opportunity, but no club has shown real interest in signing him. Despite having a vacancy, the Steelers opted for a different—and likely more reliable—option.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh announced the signing of Jabrill Peppers. The seasoned safety is expected to strengthen the defense and help the team compete for the AFC North title this year.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin signs Jabrill Peppers, snubs Shilo Sanders

The Steelers already boast one of the most solid defenses in the NFL, and now it looks even stronger. By signing Jabrill Peppers, Pittsburgh adds a veteran presence with valuable experience.

Although Shilo Sanders is a younger alternative, Tomlin preferred the security of an experienced safety. Sanders had been loosely linked to Pittsburgh after the Buccaneers released him, but the team ultimately chose Peppers instead.

Peppers, a 29-year-old safety, has experienced a roller-coaster year. Earlier in 2025, he signed a 3-year, $24 million extension with the Patriots, but he was surprisingly released on August 29.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Peppers and the Steelers have already agreed to a deal, though the terms have yet to be disclosed.

Why did the Steelers sign Jabrill Peppers?

The decision was influenced by injuries. Safety DeShon Elliott is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. While the injury isn’t considered serious, Pittsburgh needed to add depth at the position.

The Steelers hope Elliott will return by Week 4 when they travel to Ireland to face the Vikings. If he’s not ready, Peppers provides a dependable option to cover his absence.

