Shilo Sanders receives support after Bucs cut as fans note unfair treatment from NFL with Week 1 incidents

Shilo Sanders is no longer an NFL player after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut him before the 53-man roster deadline. One of the key moments that might have led to his release was a punch he threw in the preseason. That punch costed him an ejection, a fine, and subsequently might have played a part in his release. Week 1 saw a couple of incidents, but no fines or ejections were made, which prompted fans to criticize the NFL.

One user said, “What’s crazy is that Tart slapped/punched Kelce, he didn’t get ejected. Shilo Sanders punches someone he gets ejected then released. So, what is the standard?.” Another fan came up with a theory: “Remember Shilo Sanders was kicked off the team and fined for less, and now possibly blackballed.”

It’s all coming from a Travis Kelce skirmish during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Friday night loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce and Teair Tart went at it, with the defensive tackle slapping the tight end—and later mocking Kelce with a Taylor Swift reference. After a flag was called, the game kept going, with no ejection or further fines post-game (yet). It was a whole different reaction from the referees in comparison to Shilo Sanders’ ejection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Week 1 incident should matter more than a preseason game

Understandably, some people are outraged. As a whole, a Week 1 game is way more meaningful than a preseason game. Hence, it calls into question how rigurous the NFL refs should be. “Didn’t Shilo Sanders get ejected for the same thing?,” a user wrote, surprised with how irregular refereeing actions could be.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Another fan even said the NFL should apologize to Shilo Sanders. “NFL owes Shilo Sanders an apology. Go back and watch the reverse angle of his ‘punch’. It was open handed and less of a wind up than Tart on Kelce. TE for Buffalo barely moves from the contact. Tart folded Kelce back like a folding chair. Got Sanders ejected, suspended, and cut.“

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones urged not to give Shilo Sanders a chance on Cowboys after Bucs release

Is Shilo Sanders getting another chance in the NFL?

Sanders has been rumored to be in the eye of some NFL franchises after not going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have been marked as potential destinations. However, nothing has materialized yet.

Advertisement

The NFL is a contact sport so, eventually, injuries could hamper a secondary and that’s where Sanders could get another chance. He needs to stay fit, healthy, focused and ready to go if someone calls him.