Former teammate dismisses Kirk Cousins’ impact on Falcons’ offense

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the 2025 NFL season. The NFC South team couldn’t move past the 2-9 New York Jets on Sunday, losing 27-24 at MetLife Stadium. Atlanta dropped to 4-8, with Kirk Cousins finishing 21 of 33 for 234 yards and one touchdown with two sacks.

Tyrod Taylor led the Jets with 172 yards and one touchdown. Fresh off a 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons blew several leads, including a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Jets won the game on the last play with a 56-yard field goal from Nick Folk. They aren’t done in the NFC South division title race, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers are two steps ahead of them.

Patrick Paterson questions whether Kirk Cousins is the answer for the Falcons

In the aftermath of the game, former NFL cornerback Patrick Peterson, who played with Cousins on the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and 2022, posed a big question regarding his former teammate.

Falcons are currently trying to trade Kirk Cousins

“Can he win? He didn’t win last year and he hasn’t won since he’s been integrated into the starting lineup,” Peterson said. “Right now, the Atlanta Falcons’ biggest problem is, they’re not playing team football. The defense’s making some stops, but the offense don’t pick those key third downs or they don’t score in the red zone. Bijan Robinson had almost 200 yards on the ground and through the air and you still find a way to lose the ball game. Special teams… I believe that’s something that’s leaning Atlanta into this losing side.”

The Falcons are in a tough position entering Week 14. They will face the Seattle Seahawks before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.