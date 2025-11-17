Falcons suffer big blow as Michael Penix Jr. could be out for the season after Panthers game

The Atlanta Falcons up-and-down season might go just downhill from now on. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. couldn’t complete his outing in the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Adam Schefter, Michael Penix Jr. suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury. Still, the quarterback will look for a second opinion. Even with that, it’s not a promising scenario for the second-year signal-caller.

Penix has a long history of knee injuries. He suffered ACL tears to his left knee in both the 2018 and 2020 seasons in college. It seems like a long story of unfortunate events for Penix.

Advertisement

Who is next on the Falcons QB depth chart?

If Penix is out, NFL veteran Kirk Cousins is the next man up. He has played in three games this season only starting one of them. Cousins has completed 61.5% of his passes, 250 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons

Advertisement

Cousins was 7-7 last season with the Falcons and has been on a steep decline since 2023. He had two Pro Bowl seasons in 2021 and 2022, but after that, it’s not been good. He also played against the Panthers last time where they were shut out. The other quarterback is Easton Stick.

see also Falcons’ HC Raheem Morris clears the air regarding Michael Penix Jr.’s incident with the media

Penix wasn’t stellar either

Missing Penix is not nice. Still, it’s not like an MVP-caliber quarterback is gone. Penix is still learning the ropes of the NFL. He has shown flashes of talent but he was still a middle-of-the-pack quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penix is 3-6, completing 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating is very average too with an 88.5 rate. The season for the Falcons is almost lost, and the quarterback play is one of the main reasons why.