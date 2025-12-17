Raheem Morris makes big comment about Kirk Cousins’ future

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. On top of not making the playoffs again, Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.

That has forced them to turn back to Kirk Cousins, whom they refused to trade in the offseason. The results have been a mixed bag, but the veteran can still sling the pigskin.

With that in mind, head coach Raheem Morris isn’t going to make any rash decisions about cutting ties with him. If anything, he might welcome him back with open arms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins might return next season

“Everything is on the table,” Morris said, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “We will all sit down at the end of the season and have those discussions and talk about those things. That will certainly be a part of it. We planned on the amount of years we put in his contract and hopefully potentially more. We will see where that goes but that is definitely up for discussion.”

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Of course, that might also potentially depend on whether Michael Penix Jr. is back to full strength, and maybe even if Raheem Morris and his coaching staff are still there.

Advertisement

Whatever the case, Cousins has made it loud and clear that he’s not done playing, and if Philip Rivers can play at 44, he should certainly still have a little more left in the tank.