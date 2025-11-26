Raheem Morris mentions big difference between Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Kirk Cousins returned to the field, this time as the full-time starting quarterback after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Cousins had a decent game, going 16 of 23 for 199 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and three sacks. The veteran quarterback did just enough to take his team to a much-needed win against their archrivals.

Cousins showed different things compared to Penix, more specifically, his play under center. While Penix was used in the shotgun formation, with only a running back behind him, Cousins had more people around him against the Saints.

Raheem Morris explains decision to use Kirk Cousins more under center

After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked if Cousins played more comfortably under center than Penix.

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons

“There’s no question about it,” Morris answered. “Kirk is, that’s what he’s been throughout his whole career. Obviously, when he came off the injury last year, he felt a little bit more comfortable in the pistol. He’s back to what he’s been in the past and what he’s played the 12, 13 years in the National Football League. We did what accommodated Kirk, what made him look the best, and what made us feel the best about going out and operating.”

The Falcons appear to have found some stability with Cousins. Their next test will come against the New York Jets on Sunday. New York enters the game as an easy opponent for the Falcons, but they have been upset before.