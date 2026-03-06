Geno Smith released by Raiders: What are the possible destinations for the veteran QB?

The NFL‘s worst-kept secret is out. With the Las Vegas Raiders‘ decision to release quarterback Geno Smith, it’s a lock that they will select Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick. However, what does this mean for the veteran signal-caller, who will go into free agency at 35 years old.

The release was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Smith is still owed $18.5 million guaranteed from the Raiders in 2026. However, this means that while Smith will get the money, teams can negotiate directly with him and look for a bargain deal.

Among the teams that could be interested, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be the most QB-friendly place to go. The fact that they have a top-tier wide receiver room is very good for the QB. However, the Arizona Cardinals are also on the lookout as Kyler Murray’s time might be over, and other teams like the New York Jets could try to make a reunion with Smith as well.

Geno Smith is on his second redemption tour

This is not the first time Geno Smith’s career is at a crossroads. For a long time, he was seen as a veteran with not much to offer. He was a perennial backup, until he got to Seattle and turned his career around. Now, it’s once again a redemption-seeking period for Smith after he had a very underwhelming stint with the Raiders.

In 2025, Smith had 3,025 yards, his lowest number since 2022, and had a league-leading 17 interceptions. Smith didn’t throw that many picks since his rookie year in 2013. He also got sacked a career-high 55 times. That didn’t help him for sure.

Smith’s options should be two teams really…

While Smith now has to wait for offers, his best interest would be to go to either Minnesota or Arizona. The Vikings are the best-case scenario as he goes to a team with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison as WRs, and Kevin O’Connell as the head coach. Sam Darnold used that team to revive and he is now a Super Bowl champion.

The Cardinals, while a good destination, is just a bit below the Vikings. Instead of an elite receiving crew, he would have a very good one with Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride (tight end), and Michael Wilson. Also, instead of O’Connell, he’d get a great mind in Mike LaFleur, albeit a much-less experienced one.