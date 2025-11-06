Giants, Brian Daboll preparing a surprise as Jaxson Dart’s teammate might debut vs Bears

The New York Giants are trying to salvage their season and at this point, every new thing could be welcomed. As they prepare for a game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Brian Daboll might use a new name to help them win the game alongside quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Daboll said on Thursday that the team is getting kicker Younghoe Koo ready to be the kicker against the Bears. Why? Other kicker Graham Gano is dealing with a neck injury and hasn’t practiced in the week so far.

Gano missed four games already due to a groin injury. However, the Giants used Jude McAtamney instead of Koo back in those games. McAtamney was waived by the team as he missed two extra points against Denver.

Koo will play for the first time since Week 1

Koo was one of the best kickers in the NFL. He was an absolute menace for the Falcons from 2020 to 2023. However, he started dipping in 2024 and after a Week 1 debacle this season, the Falcons cut him.

Younghoe Koo might debut for the Giants

Still, Koo is arguably more reliable than 80% of the kickers in the NFL. The fact that no one gave him a chance prior is really strange, but Koo can prove doubters wrong with a good performance.

The Giants need a good kicker

The Bears have won three one-possession games this year. Thanks in part to having a good kicker. The Giants has lost three games by 10 or less points. Kickers are the difference.

Gano has been good, scoring nine out of 10 field goals. However, his injuries have cost him games and of course, affected the Giants. Koo could easily become the starting kicker if he stays healthy and proves himself as a reliable weapon.