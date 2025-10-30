Jaxson Dart gives clear, uplifting message to New York Giants skill players after Cam Skattebo’s injury

The New York Giants‘ season is hanging by a thread. Another loss could basically make it too high of a mountain to climb to go to the playoffs. Last week they saw how rookie sensation Cam Skattebo got injured but now, quarterback Jaxson Dart is galvanizing his troops for what’s next.

Per the team’s transcript, Dart said, “I have overwhelming confidence in all the guys that step on the field with me. I never have any doubt when I’m on the field, so, they all know that. It’s just kind of our conversations during practice and whatnot. So, I don’t think that that’s really a thing that really is concerned internally with us.”

Dart has revitalized the Giants offense. Dart has started five games and the team is 2-3, but at least it seems like Dart is a rookie that could really take the quarterback position for the next decade. That’s what you want from a first-year player at the most important position.

Who are Dart’s best weapons?

With Skattebo out, it’s time to look at the rest of the weapons at Dart’s disposal. As a quarterback, you usually throw to wide receivers. One of the most intigruing players is wideout Wan’Dale Robinson. The 24-year-old has exploded into Dart’s first option, given the season-ending injury of Malik Nabers. Robinson has 494 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Wan’Dale Robinson #17 of the New York Giants.

After him, RB2 Tyrone Tracy will try to go back to his 2024 form where he was very productive. Tight end Theo Johnson has also had a coming out season where he has solidified as very good escape vaulve for Dart.

Dart is in charge of saving Daboll’s job

Head coach Brian Daboll is in the hot seat. However, if Dart is able to get decent results the Giants might keep Daboll. After all, Daboll is an offensive coach and he is not an incompetent one. However, he is very irregular. One day, Daboll will have a great coaching performance. The very next week, he will have a stinker in playcalling and lose inimaginable games.

For a rookie quarterback, you don’t want to put him through different playbooks. However, you also don’t want him to subject to bad coaching. Hence, it’s a tricky situation for the franchise and a tough decision to make.