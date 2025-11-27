NY Giants deliver concerning news to Jameis Winston regarding his status as starting QB

The New York Giants have relied on Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for the past two games. However, the team has now delivered worrying news to the veteran regarding his future leading the offense.

A few weeks ago, the Giants lost Jaxson Dart to a concussion, which opened the door for Winston to take over as QB1. The veteran has delivered solid performances, but his continuity as the starter is now in jeopardy.

On Thursday, the Giants announced that Jaxson Dart has cleared the concussion protocol. This means the rookie is expected to regain the starting job when New York faces the New England Patriots on Monday.

Jameis Winston’s show must — and will — go on

While Jaxson Dart is set to return, Jameis Winston will remain ready for any opportunity. Despite losing both of his starts, his performances were far from disappointing.

Winston completed 37 of 65 passes for 567 yards across his two starts. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he even added a receiving touchdown in the matchup against the Lions.

The former Buccaneers signal-caller is now expected to back up Dart, with Russell Wilson already relegated to the QB3 role. Still, Winston’s future in New York appears uncertain.

According to reports, Winston could leave the Giants after this season in search of a starting job elsewhere. His options may be limited, but teams like the Jets or Saints — both dealing with instability at quarterback — could present opportunities.

And what about Russell Wilson?

Winston’s momentum stands in stark contrast to Russell Wilson’s situation. The former Super Bowl champion was originally expected to start all season, but he was quickly demoted to a backup role and eventually to QB3 — a surprising fall for a player with his résumé.

Wilson’s contract runs through 2026, and the Giants reportedly have no plans to extend him. His future appears to be as a backup at best, with retirement also looming as a real possibility.

