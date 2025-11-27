Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants deliver concerning news to Jameis Winston regarding his status as starting QB

Jameis Winston took over as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback after Jaxson Dart went down with an injury. However, despite delivering two strong performances, he has now received worrying news regarding his future with the team.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Jameis Winston, QB for the New York Giants
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesJameis Winston, QB for the New York Giants

The New York Giants have relied on Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback for the past two games. However, the team has now delivered worrying news to the veteran regarding his future leading the offense.

A few weeks ago, the Giants lost Jaxson Dart to a concussion, which opened the door for Winston to take over as QB1. The veteran has delivered solid performances, but his continuity as the starter is now in jeopardy.

On Thursday, the Giants announced that Jaxson Dart has cleared the concussion protocol. This means the rookie is expected to regain the starting job when New York faces the New England Patriots on Monday.

Advertisement

Jameis Winston’s show must — and will — go on

While Jaxson Dart is set to return, Jameis Winston will remain ready for any opportunity. Despite losing both of his starts, his performances were far from disappointing.

Winston completed 37 of 65 passes for 567 yards across his two starts. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he even added a receiving touchdown in the matchup against the Lions.

Advertisement

The former Buccaneers signal-caller is now expected to back up Dart, with Russell Wilson already relegated to the QB3 role. Still, Winston’s future in New York appears uncertain.

Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

see also

Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

According to reports, Winston could leave the Giants after this season in search of a starting job elsewhere. His options may be limited, but teams like the Jets or Saints — both dealing with instability at quarterback — could present opportunities.

Advertisement

And what about Russell Wilson?

Winston’s momentum stands in stark contrast to Russell Wilson’s situation. The former Super Bowl champion was originally expected to start all season, but he was quickly demoted to a backup role and eventually to QB3 — a surprising fall for a player with his résumé.

Wilson’s contract runs through 2026, and the Giants reportedly have no plans to extend him. His future appears to be as a backup at best, with retirement also looming as a real possibility.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team
NFL

Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

NY Giants, Mike Kafka fire a coach after loss to Lions
NFL

NY Giants, Mike Kafka fire a coach after loss to Lions

Video: Jameis Winston makes fantastic TD catch in incredible play from NY Giants vs Lions
NFL

Video: Jameis Winston makes fantastic TD catch in incredible play from NY Giants vs Lions

Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Better Collective Logo