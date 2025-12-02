NY Giants HC Mike Kafka turns heads with major admission about his decision to bench Abdul Carter

This NFL season is one the New York Giants will want to forget in a hurry, especially after entering the year with much higher expectations. In fact, the arrival of Abdul Carter in the latest draft seemed to signal the rise of an elite defense, but in the Giants’ most recent game against the Patriots, interim HC Mike Kafka appeared to have other plans for him.

Kafka’s controversial decision to bench the former Penn State Nittany Lions standout didn’t go unnoticed, further fueling Carter’s growing frustration in recent hours. Addressing the situation, the head coach took full responsibility for what happened.

“I just would say this: That was my decision to do that,” Kafka said to the press once the game concluded. “And, again, those are tough decisions to make, but that was my decision and, again, the kid, nothing with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everything that we did was my decision and obviously I’m sure he wasn’t happy about it, which I understand, but I thought that was the best thing for the team and it was my decision to move forward with it and that’s where we’re at.”

Head coach Mike Kafka of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Carter’s growing frustration

The Giants’ lopsided loss to the Patriots exposed major flaws in a team that became the first to be eliminated from playoff contention. Abdul Carter was sent to the bench by Kafka, and he didn’t hide his feelings about what happened.

Advertisement

see also Jaxson Dart responds to harsh Patriots hit as Mike Vrabel and Christian Ellis defend it

“(Expletive) happens…I ain’t going to get into detail, (expletive) happens,” the linebacker stated. “You asked me the same question, I just answered.” It’s clear that something broke, and it’ll have to be fixed heading into the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Carter’s numbers since entering the NFL

Since joining the NFL, Abdul Carter has established a presence on the Giants’ defense. In his young career, his statistics currently show 17 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has yet to record a turnover, with zero forced fumbles (FF) and zero interceptions (INT).

Advertisement