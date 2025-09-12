Giants’ rookie Abdul Carter delivers bold warning towards Dak Prescott ahead clash vs Cowboys

Despite shining in the 2025 NFL preseason, the New York Giants fell to the Washington Commanders in their season opener. Head coach Brian Daboll’s team now shifts focus to its upcoming battle against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are keenly aware of Dak Prescott’s strong track record against the Giants, hinting at a challenging game. Nonetheless, rookie Abdul Carter surprised everyone with a bold warning to Prescott, promising a fiercely competitive clash.

“Obviously, he’s a good quarterback… we’ve obviously got respect for him. But at the same time, we’ve got to go out there and attack. I know that we’re really good, too. And we’re going to go out there, and we’re going to attack him,” Abdul Carter said, via NJ Advance Media.

The New York Giants face off against the Cowboys with a clear objective: Breaking Dak Prescott winning strike with a decisive victory. Moreover, Abdul Carter’s bold words underscore his competitive spirit and reveal the determined mindset the team intends to bring into this crucial matchup in just its second NFL game in the season.

Carter’s remarks continued when he addressed Dak’s winning streak. The young player delivered a clear and concise response: “We don’t really focus on that… I wasn’t here last year. I wasn’t here the year before that. So that’s got nothing to do with me and this team that’s together for this year. That’s got nothing to do with us.” His words underscored the team’s commitment to staying focused on its current goals and not dwelling on the past.

Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants in action against Cole Strange #69 and Sidy Sow #62 of the New England Patriots.

Veteran QB Russell Wilson is set to play key game for Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

In the New York Giants’ upcoming showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes will be on Dak Prescott’s ongoing streak, but Russell Wilson‘s performance demands equal attention. Fans, frustrated by his recent outing against the Commanders, have clamored for head coach Brian Daboll to consider young Jaxson Dart over the seasoned quarterback. Yet, Daboll has decisively reaffirmed Wilson as the starting quarterback for the next game.

Reacting to this announcement, Russell Wilson broke his silence with two emphatic words, underscoring the high stakes of this matchup. A lackluster performance could jeopardize his future starts, putting his critics on alert. Far from viewing this as a burden, Russell, a veteran with a proven track record, may find renewed motivation in this challenge, eager to silence the doubters and reaffirm his status.