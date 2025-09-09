Russell Wilson breaks silence with two words after weak Giants debut

The visit to Northwest Stadium this past weekend didn’t go as expected for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll’s team not only started the NFL season with a losing record, but quarterback Russell Wilson also had an extremely shaky debut with his new team.

Due to this situation, the former Steelers and Broncos player has found himself at the center of various opinions—many of them negative—and there have even been suggestions that the coach should consider benching him for the next game.

Despite all this, Wilson chose to turn a deaf ear to the criticism and, in a short but powerful message on his official X account (formerly Twitter), shared his thoughts on what he experienced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mentally Tough,” the former Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks made his statement through @DangeRussWilson.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Bouncing back from a misstep

The New York Giants‘ high-profile acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson got off to a rocky start in a 21-6 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

see also Malik Nabers breaks silence on altercation with Brian Daboll on Giants’ sideline

The former Super Bowl champion, making his first start in a Giants uniform, struggled to find a rhythm behind a patchwork offensive line, completing just 17 of 37 pass attempts for a meager 168 yards.

Advertisement

Despite the offense’s inability to find the end zone and the constant pressure on Wilson, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was quick to deflect blame, insisting the loss was a collective failure and that Wilson remains the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Still, Wilson’s discouraging debut has already sparked a debate among fans and media about how long his leash will be with rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Giants?

The first misstep of the season is something they intend to leave behind, and these are the upcoming matchups the Giants will have to face if they want to keep their hopes alive in the NFC East.

@ Dallas Cowboys, September 14

vs Kansas City Chiefs, September 21

vs Los Angeles Chargers, September 28

@ New Orleans Saints, October 5

vs Philadelphia Eagles, October 9

Advertisement

SurveyWho will claim the NFC East this season? Who will claim the NFC East this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE