The New York Jets really want to build the best team to help Aaron Rodgers succeed this year. According to reports, they are trying to sign Dalvin Cook to bolster their offense, but they have a backup plan if they can’t add the former Vikings player.

This offseason has been very exciting for the Jets. After adding Aaron Rodgers, the team’s front office decided to sign several top players to have one of the best rosters in the entire NFL.

Several rumors sugest that the Jets are not done with signing players. They are really interested in bringing Dalvin Cook to New York, but there’s a backup plan in case they can’t agree to terms with him.

Jets could pursue another running back if they can’t sign Dalvin Cook

The preseason has arrived, and teams are trying to add the last pieces to close their rosters. The Jets have made a terrific job during this offseason, but they want to sign more players to help Aaron Rodgers achieve success.

It is clear that New York won’t rest until getting the best roster in the league. They want to bolster Rodgers’ offense even more, and signing a new running back is their main priority before the start of the campaign.

The Jets recently hosted Dalvin Cook for a visit, but he free agent left the facilities without an offer. However, if both sides can’t reach an agreement, New York has a backup plan prepared.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, if they Jets are unable to sign Dalvin Cook, they are set to pursue Ezekiel Elliott. The veteran running back is also looking for a new team, and it seems like New York has opened an opportunity for him.

The Jets are not the only team interested in Zeke. According to reports, the Patriots are also trying to add him, and the Cowboys could still try to convince him to return.