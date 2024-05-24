Harrison Butker's controversial speech may have started a war between the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have defended their teammate against the league.

Relations between the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs are not at their best. Following Harrison Butker’s controversial speech, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stepped in to defend their teammate against Commissioner Roger Goodell.

In recent days, Harrison Butker was invited by the Benedictine College to give a commencement speech. His words resonated across social media, as people began to judge the kicker for the controversial and polarizing thoughts shared during the presentation.

On social media, Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, faced severe criticism over his speech. However, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have now addressed the matter to defend their teammate and clarify who he really is to the world.

Mahomes and Kelce respond to Goodell’s statement about Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker is currently in the spotlight, but not for the best reasons. The Chiefs kicker delivered a controversial speech at Benedictine College, labeling Pride Month as a “deadly sin” and criticizing equity initiatives, among other polarizing comments.

The kicker faced intense backlash immediately. Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL, released a statement in which the league rejected Butker’s ideas, as they do not represent the organization at all.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” the statement said. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Goodell’s words resonated within the Chiefs organization. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, teammates of the kicker, stated that Butker’s speech did not represent what he really is, as he is a very different person from what was reflected in his speech.

“I’ve known him for seven years,” Mahomes said about Butker. “And I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, and that’s a good person. That’s someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family, and wants to make a good impact in society.“

Harrison Butker, kicker of the Chiefs

Kelce, during the most recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, supported Mahomes’ views on Butker. According to the tight end, everyone comes from different backgrounds and situations, so it’s important to understand the context of each person.

“I’ve known him for seven-plus years probably, eight-plus years,” Kelce said. “And I cherish him as a teammate. I think (Patrick Mahomes) said it best: He is every bit … a great person and a great teammate. He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at the …. commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say that I agree with the majority of it, or just about any of it outside of him loving his family and his kids, (but) I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life … I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities.“

Can the NFL suspend Harrison Butker for his controversial speech?

Despite several fans’ requests, the NFL cannot suspend Harrison Butker for his controversial speech. The player is free to express his thoughts anywhere, and the league must respect his freedom of speech.

“We have over 3,000 players,” Goodell said. “They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that’s something that we treasure and that’s part of ultimately what makes us as a society better.”