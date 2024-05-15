Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a tremendous challenge against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their third consecutive Super Bowl to become the greatest dynasty in NFL history. That feat has never been done before.

That’s why head coach Andy Reid is ready to work with an explosive offense which includes names like Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. Of course, their defense will be led by Chris Jones who just signed a massive five-year, $158 million extension.

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are looking for redemption. They’ve lost the big game twice against Mahomes and, in 2024, Brock Purdy is ready to take the next step.

That why, during the NFL schedule release, one of the most anticipated games of the season is that spectacular rematch. By the way, to add a very special ingredient, Tom Brady could be a part of that massive encounter.

Patrick Mahomes will have a Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers (Getty Images)

When will Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers?

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. The probable date is Sunday, October 20th at 4:25 PM (ET).

Furthermore, the game would be available on FOX and that means Tom Brady could get the call to be in the booth. As a consequence, that matchup might have the biggest ratings of the entire 2024 season.