Has a kicker ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?

In the Super Bowl, any player can make a play that changes the outcome. Kickers are no different, and whether one has ever been named the most valuable player in a championship game is a question many fans are asking themselves.

By Federico O'donnell

Jason Myers at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
Super Bowl LX has been low-scoring so far, with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots engaging in a tight, defensive battle. Heading into the halftime, where Bad Bunny will be performing, kicker Jason Myers has been the name of the game, scoring all 9 points for his side. His performance has now led fans to wonder if a kicker has ever named Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl LX may make history of its own. So far, across all 59 previous editions, no kicker has ever received the MVP distinction. That is despite several championship games coming down to the wire and being decided by the accuracy of kickers’ cleats. Now, Myers may boast a solid argument to become the first kicker to be named an MVP in Super Bowl history.

Developing story…

