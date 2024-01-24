Not so long ago, few people around NFL circles could tell you that Bill Belichick wasn’t the greatest coach in football history. What he did with the New England Patriots and how he dominated the league for two decades was more than enough to make his case.

However, things can change pretty quickly in this business. Belichick’s team struggled mightily since Tom Brady left, and some started questioning whether the legendary coach was as good as advertised.

It all ended with him agreeing to part ways with the Patriots and leaving Foxboro after 24 seasons in charge. Needless to say, he was immediately expected to become the No. 1 candidate to fill pretty much every single head coaching vacancy around the league.

Now, a report by Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN.com states that this might not be the case. He was the frontrunner to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, yet it seems like his candidacy with the NFC North team has ‘lost momentum.’

Belichick’s Atlanta Falcons’ Candidacy ‘Lost Momentum’

“Atlanta reportedly views the former New England Patriots head coach as a “top candidate,” especially after Belichick had two meetings with Arthur Blank and had a second interview with the team,” wrote Ounpraseuth. “However, the 71-year-old’s candidacy for the job has “lost momentum this past week,” according to The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. Sources also told The Athletic “that assuming it’s Belichick or bust” is inaccurate.”

The Falcons are also keeping tabs on Houston Texans’ Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik, and reports state that they were left quite impressed with him after their first interview and would conduct a second one.

Belichick Might Not Even Get A Job

Belichick hasn’t gauged a lot of attention around the league since becoming a free agent. Now, NFL insider Peter King recently questioned if Belichick would get a job at all.

“I believe we’ve all assumed Belichick was going to get a high-quality job, or at least, in the case of the Falcons, a decent job,” King wrote. “Now the question is: Will he get one at all? Seems the Falcons are open to opening up this search after two meetings with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.”

Ironically, the insider believes that the lack of interest in his services may have made the Falcons reconsider their stance on him. Perhaps the rest of the league believes his tactics and ways are outdated:

“I also think the Falcons must be thinking, If we hold Belichick in high regard, why does no other team? He’s had no other interviews, at least not any we know of,” King wrote. “It’s weird. Maybe teams sniffing around coaches don’t think hiring a soon-to-be 72-year-old guy regardless of resume is such a good idea. We shall see.”

Hiring Belichick means giving up power and decision-making, and he’s only going to be there for a couple of years, so that’s another risk to consider. For now, it seems like one of the greatest coaches to ever do it will continue to be a free agent.