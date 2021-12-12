Houston Texans play against Seattle Seahawks today for a game in the Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks meet today in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at NGR Stadium on December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Two teams play for nothing this season, but winning is always good. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Texans lost the first December game to the Indianapolis Colts at home, that was the fifth straight home loss of the season for them. The Texans have an offensive crisis that started since Deshaun Watson was benched due to legal problems.

Seattle Seahawks have a negative record but with a recent win last week against the San Francisco 49ers at home. This game against the Texans will be the Seahawks' first road game in December.

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

The Houston Texans opened the season with a win against the Jaguars, but after that win they lost all eight subsequent games until the losing streak stopped at Bye Week 10. After a bye week the Texans won in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans 22-13 on the road. But the team lost again the next two weeks against the New York Jets 14-21 and the Indianapolis Colts 0-31. The Texans' offensive line is the worst of the 2021 NFL season averaging 13.7 points per game.

Seattle Seahawks won in week 13 against the 49ers 30-23 in a game that was dominated by the visitors in the first half by 23-21, but the home team did an exceptional defensive job to stop the 49ers offense and win the second half by 9-0. Prior to that victory the Seahawks had lost three straight games to the Packers 0-17, Cardinals 13-23 and WFT 15-17. The Seahawks are scoring an average of 19.9 points per game as the 22nd-ranked offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are obvious underdogs at home with +9 ATS and +345 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a poor offense that won't be enough to hurt visitors. Seattle Seahawks are favorites with -9 knock over points and -385 moneyline. The totals is set at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Houston Texans +9.



FanDuel Houston Texans +9 / +345 Totals 40.5 Seattle Seahawks -9 / -385

* Odds via FanDuel