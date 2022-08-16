The worst thing that can happen during the preseason are injuries, especially if they are from the starters or the best backup players. Check here when Wilson will return.

The 2022 NFL Preseason is much more interesting than in previous years, especially with the large number of talented rookies who are showing their skills with the teams. But the head coaches are concerne about injuries that could change their plans for the upcoming regular season.

The first week was painful for some franchises like the Cleveland Browns who lost their center Nick Harris, a low blow for the Browns who had to deal with the departure of Mayfield for a long time.

But it's not all bad news as the Packers are happy that the team has activated three players who could be decisive to play in the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL Season: Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson and Robert Tonyan.

Zach Wilson recover time from knee injury

The New York Jets could start the upcoming regular season without Zach Wilson as it was confirmed that not only did he suffer a bone bruise, but Wilson also tore the meniscus in his knee. He will have to go through surgery to repair everything, his recovery time will be 2-4 weeks.

In case Wilson doesn't return for the regular season, the New York Jets have veteran Joe Flacco and less experienced Mike White as optional quarterbacks. But the Jets need a better offensive line if they want to win something big this season.